Cancer Screening, Awareness Meeting, and Free Medical Camp Held at Margherita

Margherita: A cancer screening and awareness meeting, along with a free medical camp, was successfully organised at Phaneng Keniya in the Lekhapani area under Tirap Mouza, bringing much-needed healthcare services to people living in remote and interior villages. The programme was organised by the Indian Red Cross Society, Margherita Branch, a leading humanitarian voluntary organisation that has been consistently providing free health services to residents of the Margherita sub-division.

The camp was conducted under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of HOEC and aimed at creating awareness among people of different communities about serious diseases, particularly cancer. Screening and awareness sessions were held for oral, cervical and breast cancer, while free medical treatment was also provided for general illnesses, eye diseases, paediatric conditions, and gynaecological and maternity-related health problems.

Addressing the gathering during the awareness meeting, Pavitra Borgohain, Secretary of the Indian Red Cross Society, Tinsukia District, shared a thoughtful message on cancer care. He said that death is a natural part of life and should not be feared. “What people should fear is pain and suffering. Until a complete cure for cancer is discovered, palliative and supportive treatment is extremely important to help patients overcome pain and live with dignity,” he remarked.

In his welcome address, Borgohain spoke about the increasing number of cancer cases and explained the main causes, symptoms and treatment options. He emphasised the importance of early detection and regular screening, stating that awareness programmes and health camps play a vital role in saving lives, especially in rural areas where access to healthcare remains limited.