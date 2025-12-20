Cancer Screening, Awareness Meeting, and Free Medical Camp Held at Margherita

Margherita: A cancer screening and awareness meeting, along with a free medical camp, was successfully organised at Phaneng Keniya in the Lekhapani area under Tirap Mouza, bringing much-needed healthcare services to people living in remote and interior villages. The programme was organised by the Indian Red Cross Society, Margherita Branch, a leading humanitarian voluntary organisation that has been consistently providing free health services to residents of the Margherita sub-division.
The camp was conducted under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of HOEC and aimed at creating awareness among people of different communities about serious diseases, particularly cancer. Screening and awareness sessions were held for oral, cervical and breast cancer, while free medical treatment was also provided for general illnesses, eye diseases, paediatric conditions, and gynaecological and maternity-related health problems.
Addressing the gathering during the awareness meeting, Pavitra Borgohain, Secretary of the Indian Red Cross Society, Tinsukia District, shared a thoughtful message on cancer care. He said that death is a natural part of life and should not be feared. “What people should fear is pain and suffering. Until a complete cure for cancer is discovered, palliative and supportive treatment is extremely important to help patients overcome pain and live with dignity,” he remarked.
In his welcome address, Borgohain spoke about the increasing number of cancer cases and explained the main causes, symptoms and treatment options. He emphasised the importance of early detection and regular screening, stating that awareness programmes and health camps play a vital role in saving lives, especially in rural areas where access to healthcare remains limited.
The awareness meeting was held at Baputi Gogoi Middle English School, Phaneng Keniya, and was presided over by retired senior teacher Girin Buragohain. Several prominent local figures attended the programme as guests, including retired headmaster of Tirap High School Nir Nath Upadhyay, Lekhapani Gaon Panchayat member Robin Keot, social worker Shekhar Phukan, educationist Purna Baruah, and Lekhapani Gaon Panchayat president Sudeshna Sharma. The guests appreciated the efforts of the organisers and highlighted the need for regular health initiatives in rural areas.
The medical camp received active support from the Assam Cancer Care Foundation and the Hans Foundation. Specialist doctor Dr Mamata Upadhyay from the Assam Cancer Care Foundation, along with doctors Dr R K Ishwar Chand, Dr Pulakesh Bora, Sumanta Singh and Dipam Borgohain from The Hans Foundation, led the medical team. Health workers conducted detailed health check-ups and various blood tests for the patients.
More than 200 patients were screened for oral, breast and cervical cancer during the camp. Alongside cancer screening, patients received treatment for general, child and women’s health issues. Free medicines were distributed, and spectacles were provided at subsidised rates, benefiting many elderly and economically weaker patients.
Residents expressed gratitude to the Red Cross Society and supporting organisations for organising such a meaningful and life-saving initiative in their area.