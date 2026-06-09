Middle East Tensions Ease as Iran and Israel Pause Direct Military Confrontation

New Delhi: In a significant de-escalation of regional hostilities, Iran and Israel have mutually announced a halt to their recent military engagements. This pause follows an intense exchange of fire that threatened to plunge the Middle East back into widespread conflict, marking the first confrontation since a US-brokered ceasefire took effect in April.

According to official statements, the immediate threat has been contained. However, military leaders remain on high alert: Iran’s military command declared an end to its operations but issued a stern warning that any further Israeli aggression, particularly in southern Lebanon, would trigger severe and crushing measures.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the immediate fire is contained but stressed that Israel would respond with full force if attacks resume. The renewed violence was sparked when Tehran launched missiles at Israel late Sunday in retaliation for Israeli military actions near Beirut. Israel subsequently retaliated by targeting Iranian sites. US President Donald Trump noted on social media that both nations seek an immediate ceasefire, raising hopes that ongoing negotiations might secure a broader peace agreement.