Philippines Earthquake: Rising Casualties, Widespread Aftershocks a Day After Massive Tremor

New Delhi: A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has struck the southern Philippines, causing severe devastation across the island of Mindanao and prompting international tsunami warnings. With hundreds of powerful aftershocks complicating rescue operations, the official death toll currently stands at 37, with 487 reported injuries. However, emergency officials warn that these figures are highly likely to increase as first responders reach isolated coastal areas.

The massive tremor, originating from movement along the Cotabato Trench on Monday morning, triggered immediate tsunami alerts spanning from Indonesia to Japan's Pacific coastline. The scale of the destruction is immense, with estimates indicating that approximately 2,000 homes and 6,000 public schools have sustained damage. Across Mindanao, extensive areas remain completely without electricity or telecommunication connectivity.

Despite the widespread destruction, disaster experts noted a fortunate circumstance: the timing of the quake during standard Monday morning outdoor school assemblies likely saved thousands of young lives by keeping pupils out of collapsing classrooms.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has mobilised a comprehensive government response, deploying key health and transport ministers from Manila to oversee the crisis. However, heavily damaged infrastructure is presenting significant logistical challenges for rescue teams. In remote municipalities such as Jose Abad Santos, massive landslides have completely buried primary highways, forcing local authorities to rely on emergency airlifts to distribute essential relief supplies to cut-off villages.