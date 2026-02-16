India steps up strategic engagements across the Indian Ocean Region

New Delhi: The Indian Ocean Region (IOR), being the critical maritime domain bordering three continents -- Asia, African and Australia, and contributing to more than 70 to 75 percent international trade via the crucial sea-route, remains one of the most vital and vulnerable assets in the 21st century.

With India positioned at the centre, its role as security provider for the 7,500-km coastline becomes all the more important evident. The government's focus on building ties with key stakeholders in the region via diplomatic outreach is a testament of its priorities and commitment to fortify and strengthen the most vital sea-route.

Notably, India has lately upgraded its diplomatic outreach in the region rather successfully, seeking to build stronger ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Malaysia on February 8, was a step in this direction.

India has sought to build better ties with countries like Malaysia, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Oman -- all of whom are seen as key stakeholder in the IOR.

According to an assessment by a leading portal Eurasia Review, "India's Naval diplomacy has shown the scale of foundation laid over years of humanitarian work, port access negotiations, and quiet diplomatic capital-building." (IANS)

