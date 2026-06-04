Minor Girl Allegedly Assaulted Near Aie River in Bongaigaon; Police Launch Investigation

Bongaigaon Assam: A disturbing incident has sparked concern in Bongaigaon district of Assam, where a minor girl allegedly being assaulted in the Haldhibari area, under the jurisdiction of Borghola Police Outpost.

As per allegations, the incident allegedly took place near the banks of the Aie River where the minor went to wash clothes. Rafiqul Islam of Kacharipeti, accused, allegedly attempted to sexually assault the girl.

As per eyewitnesses, the minor had resisted the assault, therefore the accused had attacked her consequently causing multiple injuries. The victim’s mother, who was allegedly rushed to the scene upon hearing of the incident, was also allegedly assaulted while attempting to protect her daughter.

The victim's family went to the Borghola Police Outpost and filed a complaint against the accused for the crime. In response to the complaint, a case was registered and police started investigating the case.

The incident has caused concern to the residents of the area, who have been calling for harsh punishment of the accused. Further, people in that area have also been requesting better security for women and kids in the area.

According to police officials, the case is ongoing and every detail of the case is being investigated thoroughly to investigate the facts of the case and take effective legal action.

Police have assured that necessary steps will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.