Mission Senehjori: Assam Unveils Rs 411-Crore Plan to Transform Muga Silk into a Global Luxury Brand

Guwahati: In an initiative aimed at transforming Assam's centuries-old silk heritage into a global economic powerhouse, the Assam government on Wednesday launched Mission Senehjori, a Rs 411-crore integrated development programme designed to modernize the entire Muga silk value chain and position the state's prized golden silk in international luxury markets.

The mission was jointly launched by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, marking what the state government described as a historic turning point for Assam's sericulture sector and the livelihoods of more than 2.6 lakh rearers and weavers associated with Muga silk production.

Assam is the world's only producer of Muga silk and contributes nearly 90 per cent of global production. Renowned for its natural golden sheen, durability and exclusivity, Muga silk has been an integral part of Assamese culture for over twelve centuries.

Despite its global recognition and Geographical Indication (GI) status, the sector has long struggled with fragmented production systems, inadequate infrastructure and limited market access.

Addressing these challenges, Mission Senehjori seeks to create a comprehensive ecosystem connecting farmers, rearers, weavers, designers, exporters and international buyers through a technology-driven, market-oriented framework scheduled for implementation between the second quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2028.

At the heart of the mission is a major infrastructure expansion plan. The government will establish five modern reeling units across key production clusters to improve yarn quality and productivity. A dedicated Muga Spun Silk Mill will also be set up in Dhemaji district to utilize silk waste and generate additional income streams for producers.

To strengthen grassroots participation and streamline supply chains, four Common Facility Centres will be established in Sualkuchi, Jorhat, Majuli and Sivasagar. These centres will provide shared infrastructure, training and technological support to artisans and entrepreneurs. Additionally, four Muga Aggregation Centres will be created to facilitate procurement, storage and collective marketing.

The initiative also focuses on innovation and branding. A Design Innovation Lab at Sualkuchi, Assam's famed silk weaving hub, will help develop contemporary designs suited to evolving global luxury markets. Meanwhile, a Silk Tourism Park at Dhakuakhana is expected to promote silk-based tourism and showcase Assam's rich sericultural heritage to domestic and international visitors.

Recognising that the future of Muga silk depends on ecological sustainability, the mission includes the rejuvenation of 5,000 hectares of Som and Soalu plantations—the host plants essential for Muga silkworm cultivation.

The government has set aggressive targets for the sector by 2028. Muga silk exports are projected to increase more than fourfold, from less than 500 kilograms annually to over 2,000 kilograms.

The mission also aims to significantly enhance value realization by raising Muga yarn prices from the current Rs 18,000-Rs 21,000 per kilogram range to premium luxury market benchmarks of Rs 30,000-Rs 45,000 per kilogram.

To ensure benefits reach producers directly, the programme plans to organize rearers and weavers into 1,180 Farmer Interest Groups (FIGs) and 30 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). Officials estimate that these interventions could generate an additional annual income of Rs 200 crore to Rs 350 crore for artisan households across the state.

A key feature of Mission Senehjori is the introduction of a digital traceability framework aimed at protecting the authenticity of Assam's Muga silk.

More than 8,000 households will be integrated into a QR-code-based tracking system that will enable buyers to verify the origin of products. The initiative will also strengthen GI authentication mechanisms to combat counterfeiting and enhance buyer confidence in global luxury markets increasingly demanding transparency and sustainability.

Chief Minister Sarma said the programme represents more than a sericulture development project.

"'Senehjori' signifies a bond—between tradition and technology, between heritage and prosperity. Through this mission, Assam is not merely preserving its unique silk legacy but converting it into a modern economic engine capable of generating sustainable livelihoods and global opportunities for our artisans," he said.

Industry observers believe the programme could emerge as a model for leveraging region-specific products as engines of rural economic growth, particularly at a time when global demand for sustainable, traceable and culturally rooted luxury products is expanding rapidly.

With Mission Senehjori, Assam is betting that its golden silk—long celebrated as a symbol of identity and craftsmanship—can now become a powerful driver of economic transformation, export growth and rural prosperity in the years ahead.