Mirabai Chanu Urges India’s Lifters to Stay Calm Ahead of Commonwealth Games

Guwahati: The olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu has asked the Indian weightlifters to be confident in their training to take on the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The weightlifting events will be held from 26th July to 30th July at the SEC Armadillo during the Games, which run until 2nd August.

Chanu, who has won a gold at the Commonwealth Games two times, will be competing in the women's 48kg category along with Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi, Harjinder Kaur, Sanjana and Martina Devi. Rishikanta Singh, M Raja, Ajaya Babu, Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Singh are playing for the Indian men's team.

Chanu said that it's natural to have expectations when it comes to winning medals, especially when it involves a first-time competition, so her teammates should not be nervous but should keep in mind their preparation. She said the athletes are determined to give their best despite the high expectations of Indian fans.

The 31-year-old has also urged young lifters to compete at the Commonwealth Games with the same attitude as they would at the World and Asian Championships, stating that there was no need to add additional pressure by over-thinking the competition. Former world champion Chanu, who suffered a shoulder injury and missed Asian Weightlifting Championships in May, is back on the international scene after picking up a silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.Chanu, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist, is making her return to international competition after missing Asian Weightlifting Championships in May with a shoulder injury.