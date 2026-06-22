Miraculous Escape in Manipur: Two Survive Major National Highway Rockslide

Imphal: A vehicle driver and his helper narrowly escaped injury after a severe rockslide struck National Highway 102A in Manipur’s Senapati district. The incident occurred on a critical stretch connecting Phaibung Khullen and Vaisiichu, following continuous monsoon rainfall across the hilly terrain.

Incessant downpours triggered a sudden collapse of the hillside, sending heavy boulders and debris cascading onto the roadway. A commercial transport vehicle navigating the route was caught directly in the path of the falling stones. Despite substantial damage to the highway corridor, both occupants managed to exit the vehicle safely without injury, avoiding what local authorities described as a potential tragedy.

The rockslide completely blocked traffic on NH-102A, a vital transport lifeline for remote communities in the Senapati district. Local disaster management teams and highway officials are assessing the structural stability of the slope before initiating extensive debris clearance. The incident underscores the heightened vulnerability of Northeast India’s mountain corridors during the peak monsoon season, prompting travel advisories for commuters in the region.