Mising Body Launches Indefinite Road Blockade ; Assam-Arunachal Border Tension

Guwahati: Today, morning tension prevailed in Assam’s Gohpur and Gogamukh after the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) launched an indefinite Road blockade against Arunachal Pradesh from 5 am, demanding strict action against those allegedly responsible for attacking and injuring 18 people from Assam at Mingmang Badati in Dhemaji district.

The blockade followed protests by the TMPK and other organisations in Gogamukh and Gohpur, where demonstrators blocked roads and demanded action against those involved in the alleged attack and assurances for the safety of Assam residents.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung appealed for peace, saying border issues between the two states would be resolved amicably. He said officials from Dhemaji and Lower Subansiri districts had assessed the situation and spoken to local residents, adding that the situation had returned to normal.

Natung described Assam as Arunachal Pradesh’s “elder brother” and said a meeting of the regional committee on the border issue would be held soon.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had been asked to hold talks with the Arunachal government. He asserted that Assam would not compromise on its territorial rights and would not allow even an inch of its land to be encroached upon.