Villagers Injured in Firing Along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border

Guwahati: Today, morning, at least 18 villagers from Assam were injured, four of them seriously, after Arunachal Pradesh Police allegedly opened fire on them at Mingmang Bedati along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border .

As per reports, the villagers from Assam had been called for a meeting by residents of Arunachal Pradesh over allegations of illegal occupation of land belonging to Assam. However, the situation reportedly escalated when Arunachal Pradesh Police opened fire on the unarmed villagers.

Most of the injured reportedly suffered bullet wounds to their legs. Four seriously injured villagers have been identified as Bhaijan Doley, Utpal Doley, Preme Pegu and Bitupan Doley , were rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for treatment.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Directors General of Police of both states were in contact and that reinforcements had been deployed to bring the situation under control.

Sarma said he had also directed Assam Police to ensure that no land within Assam’s territorial boundary was under illegal occupation.

The situation along the border remains under close watch, with further developments awaited.