Guwahati: Chyne has urged the Meghalaya government to continue its stakeholder consultation process after the Joint Action Committee walked out of a meeting chaired by Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

Responding to questions about the controversy on 27th November , Chyne chose not to comment directly on the JAC's decision to walk out of the government meeting.

Instead, the UDP general secretary said the government had already met stakeholders and should be allowed to continue with its consultation process. "Regarding the ropeway, I have nothing to say because now the state government has met the stakeholders. So let the government continue with their process," Chyne said.

His remarks came a day after the government held discussions on the proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway Project, which has faced objections from the Joint Action Committee.

Chyne's response did not indicate support for or opposition to the JAC's action. He maintained that the government should proceed with the consultation process.

The controversy emerged during a government-convened stakeholder meeting on Thursday, November 26, chaired by Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

The meeting was organised to discuss the proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway Project and bring stakeholders into discussions concerning the project.

However, the JAC representatives objected to the exclusion of H. Bansiewdor Nonglang, chairman of the Green Tech Foundation, from the deliberations. The committee's representatives subsequently walked out of the meeting over the issue, leaving the discussions without their participation.

The exclusion of Nonglang became the immediate point of disagreement between the JAC representatives and the government during the consultation process.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh chaired the 26th November meeting convened by the Meghalaya government. The discussions were part of the government's stakeholder consultation process concerning the proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway Project.

The meeting's proceedings were affected by the JAC's decision to walk out following the disagreement over Nonglang's participation.

The development brought renewed attention to the question of stakeholder representation in discussions surrounding the proposed project.

Apart from questions about the JAC walkout, Chyne was also asked about the role of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in the ropeway-related developments.

However, the UDP general secretary declined to offer a direct assessment of the council's involvement.

He referred questions concerning the matter to the KHADC's Executive Committee and its Chief Executive Member, indicating that they were the appropriate authorities to address those questions.

His response kept his comments focused on the ongoing government consultation process rather than the wider institutional aspects of the controversy.

Today Chyne's remarks placed the focus on the government's ongoing engagement with stakeholders rather than the JAC's decision to leave Thursday's meeting. His statement reiterated that the government should be allowed to continue its consultation process following the meeting chaired by Lyngdoh.

The JAC's walkout, meanwhile, highlighted the disagreement over the participation of Green Tech Foundation chairman H. Bansiewdor Nonglang.

The proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway Project therefore remains at the centre of discussions involving the Meghalaya government and stakeholders, with the question of participation continuing to feature in the controversy.