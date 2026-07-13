Missing Guwahati Man Found Dead in Garbhanga Reserved Forest

Guwahati: A 25-year-old man from the Fatasil area of Guwahati, who had gone missing during a visit to the Garbhanga Reserved Forest on Sunday , was found dead on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Jha. He had visited the forest on Sunday along with his friends, Devesh Asopa, Padam Asopa and Aman Chettri.

AS per preliminary information, the group had gone to the forest for an outing and was bathing in a water body when Nikhil suddenly went missing. While his friends returned home safely, Nikhil could not be traced, prompting his family to alert the authorities.

After a complaint lodged by the family, the Rani Police launched a search operation in the forest area to locate the missing man.

Today, a search teams recovered Nikhil's body from the forest. Police reached the spot, completed the necessary legal formalities and sent the body for post-mortem examination. PoIice have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances of his death.

More details are awaited.