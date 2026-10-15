Missing Head of Naga Man Killed in Manipur Attack Recovered After Five Days

Guwahati: The severed head of Ajinpou Ringkamai, a Naga man allegedly killed in an attack by suspected Kuki armed men in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, was recovered by security forces on Wednesday, five days after the incident, officials said. Ringkamai was among four Naga men allegedly killed in the attack at Makui village on 10th October. His head was reportedly severed and taken away following the assault.

A joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police recovered the missing remains from an area near the site of the incident. The recovery came after several Naga organisations issued a 48-hour deadline to the authorities on 12th October , demanding that the remains be traced. The recovered remains were subsequently taken to the mortuary of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal.

Meanwhile, the Joint Tribes Council (JTC-Manipur) had suspended the post-mortem examinations of two Naga men, Dibambou Ringkangmai aged 48, and Ajinbou Ringkamai aged 52, who were among those allegedly killed in the attack. Their bodies had been brought to the JNIMS mortuary on 12th October .

The council had demanded the recovery of the missing head and the arrest of three people , Thangboi Kipgen, David Hangsing and Dr Sailen Haokip, whom it named as alleged perpetrators. The allegations against them have not been independently established.The recovery marks a significant development in the case, with Naga organisations continuing to demand accountability and action against those responsible for the killings.

Further details are awaited.