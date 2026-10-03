Mizoram Announces Rs 25 Lakh Reward for Asian Games Gold Medallists

Guwahati: The Mizoram government has announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh each for Indian women’s hockey players Lalremsiami and Lalthantluangi in recognition of their contribution to India’s gold medal victory at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Both players from Mizoram were part of the Indian women’s hockey team that defeated China to secure the gold medal in the competition.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma congratulated the Indian team and praised the achievements of the two players for their role in the historic victory. The Chief Minister particularly highlighted the contribution of Arjuna Awardee Lalremsiami, who has represented India at major international competitions.

The state government’s decision to honour the two athletes with cash rewards reflects Mizoram’s recognition of sporting talent and its efforts to support athletes representing the country on the international stage.

The achievement has also brought recognition to Mizoram’s contribution to Indian hockey, with the two players emerging as key representatives of the state in the national team.