Mizoram: Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Recovers Massive Cache of Explosives

Aizawl: Security forces stationed in Mizoram have averted a possible disaster as they seized a huge consignment of contraband items including large quantities of explosive materials.

In a noteworthy development, a major success was achieved by security forces against the trafficking of explosives and contraband materials. Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Mizoram Police, seized a significant quantity of contraband materials on Wednesday, Assam Rifles announced in a statement.

“Acting on specific intelligence of the movement of explosives on road Serchhip-Thenzawl, in Mizoram, Assam Rifles units under Spear Corps, and Mizoram Police established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post on 6 November 24. The troops intercepted a vehicle, thoroughly searched it and apprehended two individuals in possession of 9,600 Gelatin sticks, 9,400 Detonators and over 1,800 meters of Cordtex,” mentioned Assam Rifles in a statement on X.

According to reports, the team was able to apprehend two persons along with the contraband materials. They were handed over to Mizoram Police for further investigation along with the contraband materials recovered during the operation. The recovery of such a massive cache of explosive materials is said to have averted a possible disaster.