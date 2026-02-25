Mizoram Assembly Unanimously Passes Landmark Amendment to Marriage, Divorce and Inheritance Law

One of the most transformative aspects of the amendment is the enhancement of women’s financial and property rights. Under the earlier law, a woman was typically entitled only to reclaim the dowry or bride price (known as Sum Chhuah in Mizo tradition) she brought into the marriage after separation. The revised provisions now entitle a woman, following divorce or separation, to claim up to 50 per cent of the assets and properties jointly acquired during the marriage, recognising her contribution to the marital partnership and offering much-needed economic security.