Territorial Army Supports Education in Imphal West, Inspires Young Minds

Imphal West: In a remarkable show of community support, the Territorial Army Battalion stationed in Kangkopki district conducted a distribution drive at the Government Junior High School in Kachikul Village, Imphal West on Wednesday.
As per an official statement, the initiative, held under the theme "Fuelling the Future," provided students with essential learning kits and daily necessities.
The drive aimed to support the educational needs of young students while fostering a sense of community spirit.
Local children welcomed the gesture with enthusiasm, receiving stationery, books, and other supplies that will aid their studies.
"The event reflects the Territorial Army’s ongoing commitment to education and welfare in remote areas. By engaging with the local community, the unit strengthened its connection with residents and highlighted the positive role of the armed forces beyond their traditional duties," the statement added.
Initiatives like these not only enhance learning opportunities but also inspire young minds and build lasting bonds between the Army and the communities they serve.