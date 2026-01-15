Mizoram Carving Distinct Farm Identity Through Focused Policies: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday said the state is steadily carving out a distinct agricultural identity through focused policy interventions and crop diversification.
The Chief Minister said this while inaugurating a Training on Scientific Rubber Cultivation, Harvesting Techniques, Post Harvest Handling and Pest Management for rubber growers under the Mizoram Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission at Vanapa Hall, Aizawl.
Lalduhoma noted that despite achieving Union Territory status over five decades ago and the sustained efforts of its people, the state for long lacked a crop that could symbolise its agricultural strength.
However, the situation changed after the present government introduced targeted measures to support farmers and promote high-value crops.
"Although Mizoram attained Union Territory status more than fifty years ago, despite the people’s hard work, the State did not have a crop that could distinctly establish its identity. However, after the people’s government assumed office and implemented focused policies, Mizoram was declared the Ginger Capital of India within a short period. Passion fruit also has strong potential and is one of the most promising crops of the State," CM said.
The Chief Minister further said that rubber is one of the most promising crops through which Mizoram can establish a strong identity, and with the objective of transforming Mizoram into a major rubber-producing region, the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission was launched.
He said that the Mission was formulated after detailed consultations with the Rubber Board of India and by studying the Tripura Rubber Mission, ensuring a well-planned and systematic approach.
The Chief Minister noted that progress under the Mission has surpassed initial expectations, largely due to the enthusiastic response from farmers willing to take up rubber cultivation, which he described as highly encouraging.
Assuring continued government support, the Chief Minister urged farmers to put in their best efforts, emphasising that rubber cultivation requires proper technical knowledge and discipline.
He also encouraged participants to attentively follow the training, assuring them that the government would stand by them and provide continuous support.
Mizoram has approximately 50,000 hectares of land suitable for rubber cultivation. Rubber is a resilient crop that supports afforestation, aids in water conservation, offers good market value, and after its economic life, the timber can be used for furniture and other purposes. Considering these advantages, the Government of Mizoram has prioritised rubber cultivation.
The Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission was launched on 18 October 2024. Under this Mission, the Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation Department began implementation in early 2025, and has already planted 4,50,000 rubber saplings over 1,000 hectares in Mamit and Kolasib districts.
In 2026, the Department plans to plant 11,58,750 rubber saplings across 2,575 hectares in various districts. The Mission is planned for a five-year period, with a target of covering 11,500 hectares under rubber cultivation.
Infrastructure support under the Mission will include construction of approach roads to plantations, provision of rubber roller machines and tapping tools, and facilitation of marketing arrangements. During the current year, approach roads measuring 46.50 kilometres are planned for rubber plantations in eleven locations.
The training programme is being conducted with experts from the Rubber Board of India and Servo Lubricants (IOCL), who will train around 550 rubber growers on scientific cultivation practices, tapping techniques, processing of rubber sheets, post-harvest handling, and pest management.
As per the statement, similar programmes titled “Farmers Training on Scientific Rubber Cultivation, Harvesting Techniques, Post-Harvest Handling and Pest Management” will also be organised at the earliest in Lunglei, Hnahthial, Lawngtlai and Siaha districts for rubber growers.