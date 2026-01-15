NGT Seeks Responses Over Death of Seven Elephants in Assam Train Mishap

Guwahati: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought responses from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and other authorities in connection with the death of seven elephants after they were hit by a Rajdhani Express train in Assam's Hojai distict last month.
The tribunal took suo motu cognisance of a media report on the incident and observed that the facts raised serious environmental concerns.
The accident which occurred on December 20, 2025, when the Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express rammed into a herd of elephants near Changjurai village in Assam’s Hojai district.
In an order dated January 5, the NGT said the circumstances surrounding the incident warranted examination.
The tribunal has named the CPCB, the Assam government through its Special Chief Secretary (Environment), the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, and the Assam State Pollution Control Board as respondents in the matter.
The case has been posted for further hearing before the NGT’s eastern zonal bench in Kolkata on January 28.
The collision resulted in the derailment of the train’s engine and five coaches on the Jamunamukh–Kampur section under the Lumding division of the Northeast Frontier Railway.
Following the collision, seven elephants, including three adults and four calves, were killed, while another calf sustained injuries.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered a detailed inquiry and asked the Forest Department to assess the factors that led to the collision.
Officials had earlier indicated that poor visibility due to dense fog could have contributed to the accident.