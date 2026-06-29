Mizoram Chief Minister Rejects Speculation of Major Cabinet Reshuffle

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has firmly dismissed reports of an impending major cabinet restructuring, clarifying that his current ministerial team has successfully acclimatised to their respective departments.

Addressing attendees at a ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) party function, Lalduhoma acknowledged that widespread rumours about a sweeping cabinet shake-up began circulating as the government approached the halfway mark of its five-year term. However, he emphasised that the existing ministers are working diligently, negating any immediate requirement for significant leadership alterations.

The political speculation originally intensified after Lalduhoma personally assumed the Personnel and Administrative Reforms portfolio from Minister K Sapdanga. Addressing this change, the Chief Minister stated that the portfolio reallocation was a planned decision recommended by the ZPM Political Affairs Committee and did not stem from any internal friction or ideological rifts. He added that while nearly ten minor adjustments have already been executed to enhance departmental synergy, future shifts will only be minor and purely need-based.

Reaffirming the ZPM’s focus on grassroots governance, Lalduhoma urged party members to evaluate the administration based on policies rather than individual expectations. He further underscored that the state remains committed to its long-term development goals, highlighting the preparation of the 'Vikshit Mizoram 2047' vision document, which aims to boost the state's economic contribution to the national GDP over the next two decades.