Mizoram’s ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) to maintain neutrality in Parliament: Chief Minister Lalduhoma

Aizawl: Mizoram's ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) will maintain a neutral stance in the Parliament if it wins the state's sole Lok Sabha seat, ZPM President and state Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Tuesday. Addressing an election rally here, he said: "The ZPM would act as per its ideology and plan. Our first and foremost priority is Mizoram’s interest and the welfare of Mizo people."

Lalduhoma, who was an IPS officer before becoming a politician and had been in the security of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had, after becoming Chief Minister on December 8 last year, said that the ZPM would maintain equidistance from the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

The ZPM came to power for the first time in Christian-dominated Mizoram, securing 27 seats in the 40-member Assembly in the November 7, 2023 polls. Lalduhoma said that the ZPM distinguishes itself by its autonomy from political influences in the national capital.

"We would maintain positive relations with the Central government, and we are resolute in opposing any measures that threaten Mizo culture and religious heritage. The ZPM remains steadfast as a regional party dedicated to the interests of Mizoram," he asserted.

Lalduhoma, who was a Lok Sabha member of the Congress between 1984 and 1988, said that the role of a Member of Parliament assumes paramount importance in maintaining relations between the state and the central government.

“The state government needs the Central government’s guidance and financial support to implement the projects and schemes for the development of Mizoram and the welfare of its people." Underlining the efficiency and dedication of ZPM nominee Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, Lalduhoma said that he is the ideal candidate.

Vanlalhmangaiha faces a multi-corner contest as six candidates are in the fray. The other five aspirants are Lalbiakzama (Congress), K. Vanlalvena (Mizo National Front), Vanlalhmuaka (BJP), Rita Malsawmi (Mizoram People’s Conference), and Lalhriatrenga Chhangte (Independent). (IANS)

