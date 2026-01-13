Mizoram CM Hails Aizawl Racer K. Lalnunsanga for Runner-Up Finish at INMRC 2025

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday congratulated young motorcycle racer K. Lalnunsanga for his impressive performance at the national-level INMRC 2025 Championship, where he secured second place, bringing pride to the state.
In a message shared on social media, the Chief Minister said Lalnunsanga, who represents the Mizoram Motor Sports Association (MiMSA), had shown exceptional dedication and discipline in achieving the podium finish.
He also noted that the result marks an important step in the rider’s career, as it will see him move up to the Expert category in the upcoming season.
"I am immensely proud of K. Lalnunsanga, a talented motorcycle racer from Aizawl representing #MiMSA, for securing 2nd place at the national-level #INMRC 2025 Championship. This remarkable achievement reflects his dedication, discipline, and relentless pursuit of excellence.
With this success, Lalnunsanga will be upgrading to the Expert category in the coming season, marking yet another significant milestone in his sporting journey," Lalduhoma wrote on X.
The Chief Minister also acknowledged the role played by MiMSA and the Department of Sports and Youth Services in supporting and guiding young talent. He said their continuous encouragement has helped sportspersons like Lalnunsanga reach national platforms and compete with the best in the country.
"I extend my sincere appreciation to MiMSA and the Department of Sports & Youth Services for their constant support and encouragement, which have played a crucial role in nurturing such talent," he added.
The Chief Minister said Lalnunsanga’s success should serve as an inspiration for young athletes across Mizoram, proving that with hard work and belief, Mizo sportspersons can make their mark at the highest level.
He further urged the state’s youth to take motivation from the achievement and continue striving for excellence in their chosen fields.
"Lalnunsanga’s accomplishment stands as a powerful inspiration for our youth, reaffirming that Mizo sportspersons can compete and excel at the highest levels in the country. I urge all our athletes to draw motivation from this achievement, believe in their potential, and continue to work hard with determination and confidence," he said.
Young motorcycle racer K. Lalnunsanga from Electric Veng in Aizawl has emerged as one of the brightest talents on the national racing scene after finishing second overall in the FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) 2025. Riding for the Motul Sparks Racing team, he competed in the Novice (Stock) up to 165cc category and impressed with his steady and confident performances across the season.
The INMRC, regarded as India’s top motorcycle racing series, was organised by MRF in association with the Madras Motor Sports Club and featured five rounds with ten races held between June 2025 and January 2026.
Lalnunsanga, son of K. Lazuala, had to overcome early technical setbacks but bounced back strongly, ending the campaign with two race wins and four second-place finishes, underlining his growing maturity and racing skill.