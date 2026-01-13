Mizoram CM Hails Aizawl Racer K. Lalnunsanga for Runner-Up Finish at INMRC 2025

Young motorcycle racer K. Lalnunsanga from Electric Veng in Aizawl has emerged as one of the brightest talents on the national racing scene after finishing second overall in the FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) 2025. Riding for the Motul Sparks Racing team, he competed in the Novice (Stock) up to 165cc category and impressed with his steady and confident performances across the season.