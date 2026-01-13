PREPAK (Pro) Cadre Held, Huge Cache of Arms and Explosives Recovered in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur carried out a series of operations on Monday, leading to the arrest of an alleged militant and the recovery of a large cache of arms and suspicious materials from different parts of the state, police said.
According to Manipur Police, an active cadre of the proscribed PREPAK (Pro) outfit was arrested from Thangmeiband Sinam Leikai in Imphal West district. The accused, identified as 19-year-old Huiningshungbam George Bush Meitei, also known as Ningthem, is a resident of Lamphel Grace Colony under Lamphel police station.
He was allegedly involved in extortion activities.
A mobile phone was seized from his possession during the arrest.
In another operation on the same day, security personnel recovered an unidentified metal object, suspected to be a “pumpi”, from the Monghlam area under Thoubal Dam police station in Imphal East district.
The item was found during a long-range patrol in the area and has been taken for further examination.
Meanwhile, a major arms haul was recovered from Langol Reserve Forest Hill, near the roadside leading to the Lamdeng Water Supply area under Lamsang police station in Imphal West district.
During the search, security forces seized one SLR with two magazines, two single-barrel guns, three pistols with magazines, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm SLR ammunition, one high-explosive grenade, eight tube launchers and a Kenwood hand-held communication set.
The investigations are underway to determine the source of the recovered weapons and to identify those linked to their storage. Security has been further tightened in the surrounding areas to prevent any movement of armed groups and to maintain law and order.