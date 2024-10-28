Mizoram CM Inaugarates Two New Digital Dashboards

Aizawl: The Chief Minister of Mizoram, Pu Lalduhoma, on Monday inaugurated two new digital dashboards namely the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Dashboard and the Mizoram State Project Monitoring Dashboard (MPLAN), at a formal event held in the Conference Hall of the Planning & Programme Implementation Department.

In his address, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of sustainable development projects as a key element in Mizoram’s growth. He noted that the state government will establish the framework for these initiatives, setting priorities that will be reflected in the SDG Dashboard.

“Our goal is to create a transparent and accountable governance model,” said Pu Lalduhoma. “We have established the Mizoram State Project Monitoring Committee, which includes representatives from all political parties and NGOs, ensuring inclusivity in the monitoring process. This new dashboard will provide real-time project insights, facilitating more effective daily oversight and ensuring improved outcomes in all development initiatives across Mizoram," he added.

Dr. Renu Sharma, Chief Secretary, delivered a speech during the launch program. The event was chaired by Pu Vanlaldina Fanai, Commissioner of Planning, who provided the introductory remarks, while Pu Lalmalsawma Pachuau, Secretary of Planning, presented the contextual background of the two dashboards.

A statement mentioned that the objective of the SDG Dashboard is to capture indicators of the Local Indicator Framework prepared by Government of Mizoram as per the nine thematic areas at the village level, with functionality for data entry for said indicators at District/Block levels, and generation of Goal-wise, theme-wise and Indicator-wise results at those levels. It also aims to bring out the State SDG Index for districts and villages and rank them to promote healthy competition among the districts and villages for achieving the SDG and its targets and to strengthen capacity building for quality data collection, collation, entry as per system requirements and provide handholding support to the State.

Meanwhile, the MPLAN software aims to centralize project information, standardize project submission processes, facilitate real-time monitoring and tracking, enable data-driven decision-making, and enhance accountability and transparency