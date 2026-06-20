Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Dismisses Opposition Claims of ZPM Internal Differences

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has rejected allegations of a split within the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), stating that the party remains united and committed to serving the people of the state.

The Chief Minister’s response came after Opposition leader Lalchhandama Ralte alleged that cracks had developed within the ZPM due to differences among party leaders and dissatisfaction over government decisions.

Lalduhoma dismissed the claims, describing them as attempts by political rivals to create doubts about the stability of his government. He said the ZPM continues to function as a cohesive team and remains focused on fulfilling its promises made to the people of Mizoram.

He further emphasised that the government’s priority is ensuring transparent administration, effective governance and addressing public issues. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the party would remain strong despite criticism from opposition parties.

The ZPM formed the government in Mizoram after securing victory in the 2023 Assembly elections, ending the long-standing dominance of the Mizo National Front (MNF). Since then, the opposition has frequently questioned the government’s policies and functioning.

The latest exchange between the ruling party and the opposition highlights the ongoing political contest in Mizoram, with both sides seeking to strengthen their influence among voters.