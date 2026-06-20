Speeding Bike Hits with Van, Leaving Three Dead in Tamulpur

Guwahati: Today, three people have lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Assam's Tamulpur district.

The fatal collision occurred when a speeding bike crashed into a van, resulting in the deaths of three people . The impact of the collision was severe, causing fatal injuries to those involved.

As per information, the motorcycle was travelling at high speed when it collided with the van. Ambulance and police team rushed to the scene shortly after the accident was reported and launched rescue and recovery operations while securing the area.

The identities of the victims have not yet been officially disclosed. Police said efforts are underway to identify the victims and inform their family members.

The police team have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the crash. Police Team have urged motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to help prevent such tragedies. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.