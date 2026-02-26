Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Inaugurates Faith Bridge Over Tlawng River in Mamit Corridor

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday inaugurated the Lengtekai Bridge over the Tlawng River, a key infrastructure project built with funding from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways at a cost of Rs 43.83 crore.
Officially named Faith Bridge, the structure is 100 metres long and 7.5 metres wide, with 1.5-metre footpaths on both sides. It is designed to handle loads of up to 385 metric tonnes, significantly enhancing transport safety and capacity in the region.
Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Minister recalled the difficulties faced during the bridge-launching phase in December 2024, when a pulley failure caused major delays. After months of technical preparation, the launching was reattempted in April 2025 and the structure was successfully positioned.
"Finishing works, including approach roads, were completed in September 2025, paving the way for the formal opening," an official statement quote him as saying.
As per the statement, Lalduhoma said the new bridge replaces older Bailey structures that had limited load capacity and were frequently damaged, adding, "The new facility removes the need for load restrictions and vehicle unloading, ensuring smoother and safer traffic movement."
Describing the project as a symbol of reliability and faith, he said it marks an important milestone in strengthening Mizoram’s core infrastructure.
Highlighting its strategic importance, the Chief Minister noted that the bridge serves Mamit district, home to about 85,000 people across nearly 90 villages (Census 2011), and supports the district’s agricultural potential, including rubber cultivation under the state’s Chief Minister Rubber Mission.
The route links Mizoram with Tripura and Bangladesh, facilitates transport of locally sourced river sand, improves access to Lengpui Airport and connects key institutions such as the National Institute of Technology Mizoram.
Reaffirming the government’s focus on timely and quality execution, Lalduhoma observed that Mizoram’s road density—about 46.37 km per 100 sq km—remains below the national average, making accelerated infrastructure growth a priority.
He thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the central government for their continued support.
The bridge was constructed by Poddar Infra Tech with design consultancy from Force Structural Engineering Pvt. Ltd., proof consultancy by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, and safety oversight by Engineering Project Consultants.
Strict quality control was maintained throughout construction, including continuous material testing at an on-site laboratory. Steel components were fabricated in Rourkela and assembled on site, while specialised carbon steel tension rods from Thailand were used in the hanger system. Final load testing confirmed the bridge’s readiness for all classes of vehicles.