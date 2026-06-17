Mizoram Court Sentences Two BSF Personnel to 42 Years in Jail Over Gang Rape and Acid Attack Case

Aizawl: A court in Mizoram has sentenced two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel to a total of 42 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding them guilty in a 2017 case involving the gang rape and acid attack of a woman.

The court awarded separate sentences to the two accused for multiple offences related to the crime, along with financial penalties. The judgment came after a prolonged legal process involving the brutal assault that had sparked widespread outrage.

The incident, reported in 2017, involved allegations that the victim was sexually assaulted and later attacked with acid in an attempt to cause severe harm. The case led to investigations and legal proceedings against the accused BSF personnel.

While delivering the verdict, the court highlighted the seriousness of the offences and held the accused accountable under relevant legal provisions. The sentencing has been viewed as a significant development in the case, reinforcing the importance of justice and accountability in crimes against women.

The authorities have maintained that the legal action reflects the commitment towards ensuring justice for victims of serious crimes.