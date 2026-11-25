Guwahati: The 48-minute documentary Chalo India with Eric Ji – Mizoram, directed by Rajdeep Choudhury, was screened on 23rd November at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Presented under the Indian Panorama – Non-Feature Film section, the documentary showcases Mizoram's cultural heritage, scenic attractions and social diversity to a global audience.

The documentary follows Eric Ollerenshaw OBE, a former British MP and history teacher, on a journey across Mizoram, presenting the state's cultural traditions, social values and natural attractions.

Directed by Rajdeep Choudhury, the 48-minute film explores Mizoram's ethnic diversity and religious traditions while examining aspects of its social development.

The documentary also highlights literacy, civic discipline and the participation of women in business, education and community life.

Through these themes, the filmmaker aims to introduce Mizoram's distinct identity and attractions to viewers beyond the state and India.

Chalo India with Eric Ji – Mizoram was screened on November 23, 2026, at the 57th International Film Festival of India in Goa.

The documentary was included in the prestigious Indian Panorama – Non-Feature Film section, providing a platform for the film to present Mizoram to festival audiences.

Zorammuana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Champhai, attended the screening as a co-presenter. Beyond its scenic attractions, the documentary examines several aspects of Mizoram's social and cultural identity.

Its exploration of ethnic diversity and religious traditions presents the range of communities and cultural practices found across the state.

The film also draws attention to literacy and civic discipline, alongside women's involvement in business, education and community activities. These subjects form part of the documentary's broader presentation of Mizoram's social values and community life.

Does the Documentary Highlight Mizoram's Tourism Potential?

Yes. The documentary also focuses on Mizoram's tourism potential, using its journey across the state to showcase its scenic attractions and cultural heritage. Another aspect featured in the film is the enthusiasm for football among Mizoram's youth, highlighting the sport's place in the state's social life.

By combining natural attractions with cultural and social themes, Choudhury's documentary seeks to introduce international audiences to different aspects of Mizoram.

Rajdeep Choudhury directed Chalo India with Eric Ji – Mizoram, while Eric Ollerenshaw OBE features in the documentary as its travelling personality.

Ollerenshaw is identified as a former British MP and history teacher. His journey provides the framework through which the film explores Mizoram's people, traditions and attractions. Zorammuana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Champhai, attended screening as a co-presenter.