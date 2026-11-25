Guwahati: A Special POCSO Court in Nongstoin, Meghalaya, has sentenced Prishn Prodip Nongbsap to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting an intellectually challenged child on three occasions between November and December 2024

The Special POCSO Court in Nongstoin, West Khasi Hills district, sentenced Prishn Prodip Nongbsap to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty in a case involving the sexual assault of an intellectually challenged child.

As per Eastern West Khasi Hills District Police, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict.

The case involved three alleged incidents between November and December 2024. The police registered the case following a complaint from the survivor's family.

As per details, the alleged assaults took place on three occasions during November and December 2024. The survivor's family subsequently approached the police, leading to the registration of an FIR on January 7, 2025.

The case was registered as Mairang Police Station Case No. 04(01)2025. The allegations included sexual assault and threats against the child.

Woman Police Sub-Inspector A. Thongni, attached to Mairang Police Station, investigated the case. The investigation led to the prosecution of Prishn Prodip Nongbsap before the Special POCSO Court in Nongstoin, West Khasi Hills district.

The court subsequently delivered its verdict, sentencing the accused to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposing a financial penalty of Rs 30,000.

The Office of the Superintendent of Police, Eastern West Khasi Hills, welcomed the court's decision through an official press release.

The police said the conviction reflected their commitment to protecting women and children and ensuring accountability through effective investigation.

The press release stated: “This conviction reaffirms the commitment of Eastern West Khasi Hills District Police to protecting women and children through effective investigation and ensuring that perpetrators of such heinous crimes are brought to justice.”

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict and directed that Rs 7 lakh be paid as compensation to the survivor, considering the gravity of the offence.

The police also highlighted the importance of investigation and prosecution in securing convictions in cases involving offences against children.

The conviction marks the conclusion of the trial, with the district police reiterating their commitment to protecting women and children through effective investigation and prosecution of crimes.