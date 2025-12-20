Mizoram: Eastern Command Chief Assesses Border Protection along Indo-Bangladesh Border

Parva: Lt. Gen. RC Tiwari, Army Commander of Eastern Command, accompanied by other senior army functionaries, visited the Company Operating Base of Assam Rifles as well as BSF units under Spear Corps in Mizoram's Parva on Friday.
The trip was to take stock of the security environment along the Indo-Bangladesh border.
While inspecting, Lt Gen Tiwari assessed operational preparedness, coordination between forces, and overall security provisions in place. Additionally, he appreciated the commitment, strength, and level of preparedness of Assam Rifles and BSF personnel in dealing with operational responsibilities, given that they were working along the sensitive border.
“Lt Gen RC Tiwari, #ArmyCdrEC, accompanied by Senior Military Officers, visited the Company Operating Base of #AssamRifles and #BSF under #SpearCorps at #Parva, #Mizoram, to assess the prevailing security scenario in the Indo-Bangladesh International Border. #ArmyCdrEC complimented the #AssamRifles and #BSF personnel on their dedication, grit, and high degree of operational preparedness,” the Eastern Command posted on the micro-blogging platform X.
The visit brought out the need for continuous vigilance and cooperation among the forces for a stable and peaceful border.
Lt Gen Tiwari also extended his greetings and best wishes on the occasion of ‘Losoong’, the harvest festival, being celebrated in the State of Sikkim.
In his message, the Army Commander extended his hopes that the festival would bring with it peace, happiness, and prosperity for everybody. Losoong is a festive season that is eagerly marked by the inhabitants of Sikkim, commemorating the culmination of the harvest season along with the advent of a new year.
Lt. Gen. Tiwari's message was a reminder of the special relationship that exists between the army and the people in the region. This comes from joint values of unity, harmony, and mutual respect.
The festival is celebrated with cultural events, rituals, and gatherings where the richness of Sikkim’s heritage and the oneness of its people are showcased.