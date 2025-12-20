Tripura Crime Rate Falls 10% as Police-Public Cooperation Improves: DGP Anurag Dhankar

Agartala: Better coordination between police and the public has led to a reduction in crime and road accidents in Tripura, said Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar said.
"He said the overall crime rate in the state has come down by about 10 per cent compared to last year," Speaking at a programme held at RK Pur police station in Udaipur.
The top cop also said that the police depend a lot on public support to do their work properly, adding, "Maintaining law and order, preventing crime and solving cases are the main responsibilities of the police."
He further said the presence of civilians at the programme showed that relations between the police and the public have improved. A blood donation camp was organised during the event, where 60 civilians and 30 police personnel donated blood.
On crime figures, the DGP commented that cases under the NDPS Act have gone up, which, according to him, indicates that police action against drugs has increased in the past year.
He also said there has been a drop of more than 10 per cent in deaths caused by road traffic accidents.
"Awareness programmes were carried out in schools, markets and public places to reduce road accidents," he added.
Later, Anurag visited a local orphanage and took part in a blanket distribution programme. He hoped the 34 children living there would grow up to become responsible citizens.