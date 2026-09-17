Mizoram Fuel Station Shutdown Plans Withdrawn After Government Talks

Guwahati: Today, Mizoram’s influential student organisation, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl and the All Mizoram Petroleum Dealers Association (AMPEDA) have withdrawn their proposed plans to shut fuel stations across the state following talks with the government, averting a potential disruption in fuel supplies.

The decision happened after a meeting convened by State Home Secretary Vanlalmawia with representatives of both organisations to discuss the dispute, difficulties faced by petroleum dealers and concerns over fuel stations operated by non-tribal people or outsiders.

MZP president Dr C Lalremruata said both organisations had decided to withdraw their proposed indefinite shutdowns following the government’s appeal and in the public interest. However, he said the MZP would continue to raise concerns over businesses allegedly operated by non-Mizos.

The dispute arose after AMPEDA alleged that MZP members had forcibly collected money from managers of certain petrol stations. The association had alleged that some managers were asked to transfer Rs 1.20 lakh each to the student body.

The MZP denied the allegations, stating that money collected from one filling station was a voluntary contribution from its owner towards the organisation’s forthcoming assembly.

According to Lalremruata, AMPEDA withdrew its demands against the MZP during the 16th September meeting, leading to the withdrawal of the proposed shutdowns.