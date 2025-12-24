Mizoram Governor Hoists State’s Tallest Tricolour at Zokhawsang

Aizawl: Mizoram Governor V.K. Singh on Wednesday unfurled a monumental national flag at the Assam Rifles base in Zokhawsang, on the eastern fringe of Aizawl, marking a landmark moment for the state.
The Tricolour was hoisted on a 108-foot-high mast—the tallest flagpole in Mizoram—drawing attention to the symbolic importance of the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, the Governor described the event as historically significant and praised the Assam Rifles and the Flag Foundation of India for choosing Zokhawsang as the site for the installation.
Singh also noted that unfurling the national flag on Christmas Eve carried a special message of harmony, hope and unity, reflecting the spirit of coexistence among the people of the state.
Speaking at the programme, Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga said the national flag stands for unity, patriotism, sacrifice and collective aspiration.
"The Tricolour rekindles memories of India’s freedom struggle and nurtures a deep sense of national pride, sentiments further reinforced by the presence of the monumental flag," he added.
Chairman of the Flag Foundation of India, Naveen Jindal, also addressed the event through a video message, underscoring the importance of honouring the national symbol.