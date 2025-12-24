Three-Member Inter-State Gang Arrested for Targeted ATM Theft in Arunachal

Guwahati: In an alarming incident, a three-member inter-state gang has been arrested for reportedly targeting cash machines across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

The arrest comes after the gang attempted a break-in at an SBI ATM in Arunachal Pradesh’s Aalo.

According to reports, the Aalo Police Station received information in the early hours of October 18, 2025, about an attempted theft at the SBI ATM near the petrol pump in New Market, Aalo.

Police officers reportedly found the booth filled with smoke and fire. However, the blaze was brought under control with the help of personnel from the Aalo Fire Station.

The fire reportedly broke out while the ATM/CDM machine was being cut open using a metal cutter, said preliminary investigation. Similar ATM thefts and attempted robberies were reported from Roing and Pasighat earlier.

In regard to the incident, a case at the Aalo Police Station (Case No. 59/25) has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the investigation has been taken up by Sub-inspector Nending Kojing.