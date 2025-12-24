Three-Member Inter-State Gang Arrested for Targeted ATM Theft in Arunachal

Guwahati: In an alarming incident, a three-member inter-state gang has been arrested for reportedly targeting cash machines across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.
The arrest comes after the gang attempted a break-in at an SBI ATM in Arunachal Pradesh’s Aalo.
According to reports, the Aalo Police Station received information in the early hours of October 18, 2025, about an attempted theft at the SBI ATM near the petrol pump in New Market, Aalo.
Police officers reportedly found the booth filled with smoke and fire. However, the blaze was brought under control with the help of personnel from the Aalo Fire Station.
The fire reportedly broke out while the ATM/CDM machine was being cut open using a metal cutter, said preliminary investigation. Similar ATM thefts and attempted robberies were reported from Roing and Pasighat earlier.
In regard to the incident, a case at the Aalo Police Station (Case No. 59/25) has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the investigation has been taken up by Sub-inspector Nending Kojing.
On the other hand, alerts were issued to police stations across Basar, Likhabali, Daporijo, Raga and Ziro, suspecting the use of National Highway routes.
As per reports, On December 18, the police intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number DL-8CAW-7611 and detained two men found carrying an LPG cylinder, an oxygen cylinder, a gas cutter and other house-breaking tools during a naka checking at Dporijo. Another person fled from the scene.
The detained men have been identified as Shahrukh Khan (32) and Saddam alias Saddam Khan (38), original residents of Uttar Pradesh. However, they both were residing in Jonai area of Assam. The absconding person has been identified as Mohd Hasim (33) of Mewat district, Haryana. He was arrested the next day, December 19, from the Likhabali check gate.
According to the police, Hasim had earlier been arrested in connection with a similar ATM loot case in Guwahati.
The police got to know that Shahrukh Khan and Mohd Hasim had met each other while they were lodged in Guwahati jail in earlier ATM-related cases. Following their release from jail, they allegedly formed the gang. As per investigators, Shahrukh Khan surveyed ATM locations across Arunachal Pradesh, called in Hasim and other associates from Haryana and Rajasthan for specific jobs, and the group would disperse back to their respective states after dividing the proceeds.
Reports said that three accused have been formally arrested and an investigation is currently underway to trace more associates.