Guwahati: The state of Mizoram recorded 1,628 newly detected HIV infections in 2025–26, declined from 2,236 in 2022–23, according to the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS). The figures were shared on Monday, after a State Council on AIDS meeting chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma to review HIV prevention and treatment measures.

Mizoram has recorded a consistent reduction in newly detected HIV infections over the past three financial years, according to data shared by MSACS Project Director Dr Jane Rinsangi Ralte.

The state reported 2,236 new infections in 2022–23. The figure decreased to 2,059 in 2023–24 and 1,911 in 2024–25 before reaching 1,628 in 2025–26. The latest figures indicate a reduction of 608 newly detected infections compared with 2022–23.

Dr Ralte shared the data while briefing the media after the State Council on AIDS meeting, which reviewed the state's HIV situation and ongoing prevention efforts. The briefing also highlighted an 81.23% decline in HIV-related deaths.

Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma stated that although HIV infection can occur accidentally, individuals can protect themselves from the virus by adopting a careful lifestyle and making informed choices.

As MSACS figures presented by Dr Ralte, 85,479 people underwent HIV testing between April and October 2026. The data also identified sexual contact as the leading reported transmission route, accounting for 75.19% of transmission.

Shared injecting equipment accounted for another 21.56%, while mother-to-child transmission represented 1.86%.

Mizoram recorded an HIV prevalence rate of 2.75% during the 2010–24 period, according to the data shared at the meeting.

The transmission figures show that sexual contact remains the largest reported route, followed by the sharing of injecting equipment.

The review also covered district-wise progress towards the 95-95-95 HIV targets, which guide the state's efforts in HIV testing, treatment and care.

Khawzawl, Saitual, Mamit and Hnahthial were identified as leading districts in progress towards these targets.

The State Council on AIDS meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, discussed several measures to strengthen HIV prevention and treatment services.

These included providing free baseline investigations and establishing an HIV Resource Centre.

Officials also discussed the proposed Mizoram State AIDS Policy 2026, alongside plans to strengthen Drop-in Centres and ICT Centres.

The discussions focused on improving the state's HIV response and advancing progress towards the 95-95-95 targets.

The proposed Mizoram State AIDS Policy 2026, which will provide a framework for strengthening the state's fight against HIV/AIDS, was also reviewed.