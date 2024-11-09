Mizoram: President of Mizo Student’s Union Arrested Over Misappropriation of Funds

Aizawl: The Mizoram Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested the president of the Mizo Students' Union (MSU), Samuel Zoramthanpuia, for alleged cheating and misappropriation of aid funds.

The ACB levelled criminal cases against Zoramthanpuia for alleged cheating and misappropriation of aid funds allocated to enhance healthcare in hospitals and other related facilities, as well as humanitarian aid for Myanmar refugees taking shelter in Mizoram. ACB officials received complaints against MSU leaders, particularly its president, Samuel Zoramthanpuia.

Approval to initiate a preliminary inquiry was obtained on Sept 2, after which initial evidence was discovered, leading to the registration of a criminal case on Oct 17 and prompting his arrest for further investigation.



According to officials, MSU received funds from various sources, mainly from abroad, during the Covid-19 pandemic under ‘Project Mizoram' for Covid-19 relief to strengthen healthcare facilities and provide humanitarian assistance to Myanmar refugees in Mizoram.

The MSU reportedly received Rs 15,13,162 through the Chin Health Organization (CHO) and collaborated with BN Hospital, a private hospital in Aizawl. Earlier, there had been suspicious transactions involving Rs 50 lakh received under Project Mizoram from abroad for delivery charges in transporting medical supplies. However, a chartered accountant firm had validated the expenses, though they remained questionable.