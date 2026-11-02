Bilas Inn Tragedy: Injured Satyendra Pathak Reluctant to Leave GMCH

Guwahati: The driver of Helena Bharali , Satyendra Pathak who sustained injuries in the 26TH October, shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area, is reportedly reluctant to leave Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, raising questions about whether he feels unsafe returning home.

As per reports, Pathak is unwilling to leave the hospital, while his family members are also reluctant to take him home at this stage. Pathak has reportedly been questioned by the police twice in connection with the shooting, which claimed five lives and left him injured.

GMCH Superintendent Dr Devajit Choudhury commented on Pathak’s condition and his reluctance to leave the hospital.

Meanwhile, today morning , the crime scene recreation at Hotel Bilas Inn was completed with prime accused Ghanakanta Gogoi taken to the premises as part of the ongoing investigation. After the exercise, Gogoi was brought back to Paltan Bazar Police Station, where a team of two doctors conducted his medical examination. He was declared medically fit by the medical team.

The shooting took place on 26th October at around 9 pm, leaving five people dead and Pathak injured. The police investigation into the incident is continuing.