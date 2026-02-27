Mizoram reiterates 1875 boundary as sole basis in Assam dispute

Aizawl: The Mizoram government on February 27 reaffirmed its long-standing position in the interstate boundary dispute with Assam, stating that the boundary notified in 1875 remains the only acceptable demarcation between the two states.
Speaking in the Assembly, Home Minister K Sapdanga said the state’s stance has remained unchanged since 1958–59, when Mizoram functioned as a district council under Assam.
He further added that the government continues to adhere to the Inner Line of the Lushai Hills district as described in the 1933 notification, asserting that it reflects the historical and administrative boundary of the region, backed by political parties and civil society groups.