Public representatives vital for ‘New Tripura’ vision: CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said public representatives are central to the state’s goal of building a “New Tripura”, stressing that transparency, accountability and dedication must guide public life.
Saha made the remarks while addressing a one-day seminar-cum-workshop on “Responsibility and Accountability of Public Representatives Towards All Sections of Society” at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala.
The programme was organised by the Tripura Legislative Assembly.
“The public representatives are the key strength in fulfilling our commitment to building a New Tripura. Their role is crucial in building a progressive society through transparency, accountability and dedication,” the chief minister added.
He said the government is committed to leaving behind a stronger Tripura for future generations and underlined the importance of ethical and people-centric governance.
Emphasising that accountability is the cornerstone of democracy, Saha called upon elected representatives to remain closely connected with the people and carry out their responsibilities with integrity and sincerity.
Saha urged elected representatives to stay closely connected with the people and discharge their duties with transparency, integrity and dedication, adding, "Democracy becomes stronger only when representatives listen to the electorate and act responsibly."
Warning against electoral malpractice, the chief minister cautioned leaders against relying on unfair means to secure victories.
“Forget about winning elections through trickery. The people are watching everything. Those who think they can win through force are living in a fool’s paradise,” he said.
He also reminded public representatives not to lose sight of their responsibilities after elections.
Emphasising that the Constitution guarantees rights to every citizen, Saha advised leaders to regularly visit their constituencies, work for public welfare and safeguard people’s rights.