Mizoram to Invite Tenders for 45 Roads Under PMGSY-IV in November

Guwahati: The Mizoram’s Public Works Department (PWD) is expected to float tenders for 45 roads in November as part of the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-IV), officials confirmed today.

The announcement was made during a review meeting on PMGSY projects held in Aizawl and chaired by Vanlalzuala Chenkual, PWD Chief Engineer (Planning) and Empowered Officer of the Mizoram Rural Road Development Agency (MiRRDA).

PWD Engineer-in-Chief and MiRRDA Chief Executive Officer David Sapzova said work under the fourth phase of the scheme would begin shortly, with the tendering process for the identified roads scheduled to start next month.

During the meeting, Sapzova directed officials to expedite pending road construction projects and ensure proper maintenance of existing roads and related infrastructure.

He also emphasised the importance of maintaining construction quality and implementing projects effectively under PMGSY-IV, noting that the department’s work played a crucial role in public welfare and rural connectivity.

The upcoming phase is expected to strengthen rural road infrastructure across Mizoram and improve connectivity for remote communities. Better road access is also expected to facilitate the movement of people and goods, improving access to essential services in rural areas.