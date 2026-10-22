Nagaland Tribal Organisations Oppose Proposed Privatisation of Hornbill Festival Venue

Guwahati: Tribal organisations in Nagaland have expressed concern over the state government’s decision to privatise the Kisama Heritage Village complex, the venue of the annual Hornbill Festival, including its traditional tribal morungs.

The concerns were raised during a consultative meeting ahead of the festival’s 27th edition. Tourism Secretary Kovi Meyase said the state Cabinet had decided to privatise the entire complex over concerns about maintenance and long-term sustainability. He assured participants that the Tourism Department would raise their objections with the government.

Tribal representatives also questioned the existing revenue-sharing arrangement and the annual allocation of Rs 1.5 lakh for maintaining each morung, urging the government to increase the amount.

To improve cleanliness, the department proposed limiting food stalls to 15. Tourism Director Veyielo Doulo said one company of the Indian Reserve Battalion had been deployed at Kisama, with additional security planned during the festival.

Discussions also covered increasing water storage capacity to five lakh litres, ensuring uninterrupted electricity and addressing space constraints at the venue.

The proposed expansion of Hornbill-related events to other districts also drew mixed reactions, with some participants concerned that the Mini Hornbill Festival could overshadow the main event.

Held annually from 1st December to 10th December , the Hornbill Festival celebrates Nagaland’s diverse tribal cultures and traditions.