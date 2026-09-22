Mizoram’s Lawngtlai Administration Calls for Stricter Surveillance Along Myanmar Border

Guwahati: The Lawngtlai district administration in Mizoram has called for stricter surveillance to curb illegal cross-border trade along the India-Myanmar border. Deputy Commissioner Donny Lalruatsanga directed officials to thoroughly inspect goods being transported across the border and stressed the need for action against the illegal movement and trade of vehicles.

The directions were issued during a meeting attended by officials from the district administration, state police, Assam Rifles and the Lai Autonomous District Council, along with representatives of the Central Young Lai Association.

The meeting reviewed reports of cross-border activities and discussed measures to strengthen coordination among enforcement agencies, officials said.

Officials also discussed the growing importance of the road through Zorinpui under the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), which is expected to witness increased trade-related movement between India and Myanmar in the coming years.

The district administration stressed the need for strict compliance with existing laws and regulations and called for continued cooperation with civil society organisations to safeguard the interests and security of people living in the border district.

Six Mizoram districts, Lawngtlai, Siaha, Saitual, Serchhip, Khawzawl and Hnahthial—share an international border with Myanmar’s Chin State.