Mizoram’s Only Woman Olympian Lalremsiami Selected for Arjuna Award 2025

Guwahati: Mizoram is celebrating a landmark sporting achievement after international hockey player Lalremsiami Hmar, the state’s only woman Olympian, was selected for the prestigious Arjuna Award 2025.

Today, sharing the update on social media platform, the Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma congratulated Lalremsiami, describing her selection as a matter of immense pride and joy for the state. He hailed her contribution to Indian hockey and extended his best wishes for the national honour.

Lalremsiami’s journey from Mizoram to the international hockey arena has been marked by determination and perseverance. She represented India at the 2018 Asian Games, where the women’s team won a silver medal, before featuring at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. She became the first woman from Mizoram to compete at the Olympics.

The Governor of Mizoram also congratulated Lalremsiami, noting that she is the first sportsperson from the state to be selected for the Arjuna Award. The Governor said her achievement reflected her resilience, dedication and commitment to excellence.

Lalremsiami’s selection is being hailed as a landmark moment for Mizoram and an inspiration to young athletes across the Northeast.