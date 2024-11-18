Mizoram’s Lalremsiami Hmar Scripts History With 150th Appearance For India in Women's Asia Champions Trophy

AIZAWL: Indian hockey sensation Lalremsiami Hmar achieved a significant milestone, marking her 150th appearance for the national team in a roaring 13-0 victory over Thailand in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy on November 14.
Hmar, at just 24, has played a crucial role in India’s dominance on the international stage. She further cemented her status as one of the team’s key players by delivering an impressive performance in the match, where she scored two of the 13 goals.
This win follows India’s previous victories in the tournament against South Korea (3-2) and Malaysia (4-0), highlighting the team’s growing prominence in women’s hockey.
Hmar’s incredible journey has created an impressive total of 40 international goals marking her dedication and endurance.
Hmar has secured her place as one of India’s finest hockey talents with this milestone, significantly contributing to the team’s success on the global stage. Her achievement is a testament to her hard work and commitment to the sport.
As the Indian women’s hockey team continues to make progress, Hmar’s leadership and expertise will be vital in their quest for glory.
