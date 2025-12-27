MLA Adelbert Nongrum distributes Rs 10.76 lakh, stresses service over power

Shillong: North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum on Thursday said leadership should be measured by service to society rather than the pursuit of power or personal gain.
He said this while distributing the financial assistance totalling Rs 10.76 lakh to youths, educational institutions, youth organisations and persons with disabilities under various government welfare schemes.
The assistance was given under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF), Chief Minister’s Special Urban Development Fund (CMSUDF) and the Intensive Sports and Youth Development Programme (ISYDP).
A large part of the funds was provided to individual beneficiaries to help them become self-reliant.
Speaking at the programme, Nongrum said a leader must be ready to face criticism and difficulties and should remain honest and sincere in public life, adding, "He does not believe in reacting to negativity with negativity and would continue to carry out his responsibilities with integrity".
To support youth entrepreneurship, financial assistance was given to seven individuals to start small businesses, including a shop, beautician work, tailoring, sound system business, bakery-related work, purchase of a musical instrument and food or beauty-related ventures.
Under the CMSDF (MLA Category) for 2024–25, which is awaiting approval, funds were allocated to the Ri Bhoi Christian Fellowship, Riatsamthiah Sports and Cultural Club and the AWT Orphanage Home.
Support was also provided under the ISYDP to Seng Samla and the Dunkin Cricket Club. Under the CMSUDF for 2025–26, the MLA distributed office equipment, including desktop computers, printers and UPS systems, to strengthen institutions.
Nongrum said the assistance was aimed at helping people at the grassroots level and supporting overall development in the constituency.