Hailakandi Police Arrest One Peddler; Seize Heroin Worth Rs 5 Lakh

Hailakandi: As part of its continued measures to reduce the problem of illicit drug trafficking, the Hailakandi police launched a targeted raid at the Station Road area, leading to the arrest of a drug peddler and the seizure of a large consignment of heroin.

During the operation, the police have seized around 25.4 grams of heroin, which was allegedly meant for illegal distribution. The arrested person has been identified as Abul Hossain Laskar, a resident of Boyalipar Part-I, Hailakandi district.

The raid was conducted under the guidance of DSP (Border) B. K. Saikia, following specific intelligence inputs available regarding the drug-related activities in the region. As reported by police sources, the estimated market value of seized heroin is approximately Rs 5 lakh, indicating the extent of the illicit drug trade operations that are now being targeted by law enforcement agencies.