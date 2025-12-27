Hailakandi Police Arrest One Peddler; Seize Heroin Worth Rs 5 Lakh

Hailakandi: As part of its continued measures to reduce the problem of illicit drug trafficking, the Hailakandi police launched a targeted raid at the Station Road area, leading to the arrest of a drug peddler and the seizure of a large consignment of heroin.
During the operation, the police have seized around 25.4 grams of heroin, which was allegedly meant for illegal distribution. The arrested person has been identified as Abul Hossain Laskar, a resident of Boyalipar Part-I, Hailakandi district.
The raid was conducted under the guidance of DSP (Border) B. K. Saikia, following specific intelligence inputs available regarding the drug-related activities in the region. As reported by police sources, the estimated market value of seized heroin is approximately Rs 5 lakh, indicating the extent of the illicit drug trade operations that are now being targeted by law enforcement agencies.
According to reports from the police officials, the alleged person is taken into custody immediately after the seizure has taken place, and appropriate legal proceedings are being initiated as per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is undertaken to determine the origins of this illicit substance and its possible connections to any drug networks within and around the district.
The top police officials reiterated their determination to intensify their fight against drugs in Hailakandi. They emphasised that continuous raids, surveillance, and intelligence-based activities are being conducted with an aim of breaking down drug chains and ensuring that the safety and well-being of citizens, particularly the youth, are not undermined.
Additionally, the police have also appealed to the citizens to remain vigilant and to collaborate with them by sharing any information concerning drug trafficking and drug abuse. This collaboration between citizens and the police, according to officials, plays a vital role in making a drug-free society.
The successful operation once again underlines the determination of the Hailakandi Police, who are determined to take stringent action against people who have been involved in or are dealing with illegal drug trading activities and to maintain law and order in the district.