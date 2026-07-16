MMCH Set to Open by Year-End, Assam Health Infrastructure Undergoes Major Transformation

Guwahati: The newly constructed Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati is expected to be inaugurated by the end of this year, marking another significant milestone in Assam's healthcare infrastructure, Health Minister Ashok Singhal has said.

Speaking about the state's healthcare reforms, Singhal said the new MMCH has been built with modern facilities to enhance medical services and improve patient care. He added that the hospital will strengthen the state's healthcare system and help meet the growing demand for quality treatment.

The minister also credited Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with bringing about a major transformation in Assam's health sector through large-scale investments in medical infrastructure and healthcare services.

Highlighting the government's long-term vision, Singhal announced that the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will also undergo extensive redevelopment. The proposed project aims to upgrade one of the state's largest healthcare institutions with modern infrastructure and advanced medical facilities.

He noted that GMCH currently provides healthcare services to more than 10,000 patients every day, underscoring the need for expansion and modernisation to cope with the increasing patient load.

The new MMCH and the planned redevelopment of GMCH reflect the Assam Government's commitment to strengthening public healthcare and ensuring better medical facilities for people across the state.