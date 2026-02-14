Moran ELF Reflects Engineers’ Grit as PM Modi Lands in Dibrugarh: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday hailed the Moran Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) as a shining example of the engineering capability and workforce dedication, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down at the strategic airstrip in Dibrugarh district.
In a series of posts on social media, Sarma said the project highlights the transformation underway in Assam’s infrastructure landscape.
“The ELF is also a testament to talent of our engineers and workers who are working 24*7 to transform Assam’s infra. Our roads which were once barely motorable are today capable of hosting aircraft movements. This transformation is the power of your one vote,” he wrote.
Describing the Prime Minister’s landing at the Moran Emergency Landing Facility, constructed along the Dibrugarh-Moran Highway, as a historic moment, the Chief Minister termed it a turning point in strengthening the country’s strategic posture in the Northeast.
“Today, as Adarniya Narendra Modi ji touched down on the Moran Emergency Landing Facility… it marks a PARADIGM shift in how Bharat is decisively securing the North East Frontier, where the wounds of 1962 are etched in many of our memories,” Sarma stated.
Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, Sarma said Assam is witnessing milestones that were once thought unimaginable.
“We are exceptionally grateful to Adarniya Narendra Modi Ji for pushing the frontiers of possibility when it comes to Assam. We're witnessing milestones which not long ago was unthinkable and unimaginable. This would have been impossible without his leadership," he added.
The Moran ELF — the first such facility in the Northeast — is expected to significantly enhance both strategic preparedness and the state’s growing infrastructure capacity, underscoring Assam’s evolving role in national security and development.