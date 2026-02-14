PM Modi Inaugurates Northeast’s First Emergency Landing Facility in Assam’s Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Northeast’s first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran Bypass in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, marking a significant boost to the region’s strategic infrastructure.
Arriving in Upper Assam earlier in the day, the Prime Minister took off from the Chabua airfield aboard a C-130J aircraft and landed at the newly constructed 4.2-km reinforced highway strip along National Highway-37.
The Rs 100-crore facility has been developed as a multi-functional runway capable of handling fighter jets and transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.
The ELF is designed for both military and civilian use and can function as an alternative landing strip to Dibrugarh airport in emergencies.
The facility is expected to enhance defence preparedness, streamline logistics and strengthen disaster response mechanisms in the region.
Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister witnessed an aerial display featuring fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters. A Sukhoi Su-30MKI took off from the highway strip, demonstrating the operational capability of the newly inaugurated facility.
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present at the event.
The project is being seen as a major step towards strengthening connectivity and strategic preparedness in the Northeast.